Fans of Clemson and football can expect more than games from ACC Network

However, for many years, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s media rights revenue trickled through Wi-Fi. The ACC held a longstanding deal with ESPN to broadcast games on its family of networks, but the league’s own network was confined to the web streaming.

That changed in July 2016, when ACC commissioner John Swofford announced a 20-year extension to its partnership with ESPN that included a linear network. Three years later, the ACC will finally be added to the channel guide.

The ACC Network will launch on Aug. 22 with studio programming. A week later, it will telecast its first football game, Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech. A four-part documentary series on Clemson football will follow through opening weekend.

Clemson has dominated its foes on the field, but it has trailed its peers at the bank. As the price of success continues to rise, with coaches’ salaries and facility construction, closing the revenue gap will help Clemson remain at the forefront of the industry.