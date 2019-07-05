Former Clemson football running back drowns at Georgia state park

Five things to know about Clemson University Where even is Clemson? And other questions answered in this crash course on Clemson University's history, sports and rivalries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Where even is Clemson? And other questions answered in this crash course on Clemson University's history, sports and rivalries.

A former Clemson football player drowned Friday at a Georgia state park.

Tyshon Dye was swimming with family at Richard B. Russell State Park in Elberton, Georgia, earlier in the day when the drowning happened, Elbert County (Georgia) coroner Chuck Almond confirmed Friday night.

A 911 call came in at 4:50 p.m. Friday, Almond told The State. Dye’s body was recovered before 6 p.m., and his death was ruled an accidental drowning, the coroner said.

Dye was 25.

“All of our hearts are just broken,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I can honestly say Tyshon Dye is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever been associated with or coached. We’re just all heartbroken tonight, and we’re praying for his family and know that he’s been called home.”

Dye was a native of Elberton. He arrived at Clemson in 2013 and redshirted before playing for the Tigers from 2014-16. He was part of Clemson’s 2016 team that won a national championship.





He rushed for 351 yards and five touchdowns with the Tigers. He graduated from Clemson with a degree in parks, recreation and tourism management before going to East Carolina as a grad transfer in 2017.

“I’ve never lost anyone really close, in my circle,” former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman posted on social media. “This one hurt real bad. Send prayers to Tyshon Dye’s family please. He was a special person that was loved by everyone.”

He is the second former Clemson running back to die in the past year. Former Tiger C.J. Fuller died in October from blood clots in the lungs and legs that happened in the weeks after leg surgery.