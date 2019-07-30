Local standout commits to Clemson baseball program

Clemson coach Monte Lee recaps season-ending loss to Jacksonville State Tigers failed to advance to a Super Regional for ninth consecutive year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers failed to advance to a Super Regional for ninth consecutive year

Ben Lippen junior Will Taylor committed to the Clemson baseball program on Tuesday evening.

Taylor made his announcement on Twitter. He attended a prospect camp at Clemson last weekend.

“The Clemson culture is very special and unique,” Taylor said.

Taylor, who is recruited as an outfielder, was second on Ben Lippen in hitting (.432) and RBIs (24) this season. He also had eight doubles and a team-leading four triples for the Falcons, who advanced to the SCISA 3A championship game.

Taylor drove in three runs in the second game of the Class 3A title series against Hammond. He is the eighth commit for the Tigers’ Class of 2021 and fourth in-state.

The two-sport athlete also is the starting quarterback for the Falcons football team. Taylor took over QB duties midway through the season and threw for 668 yards and five scores. He also rushed for 490 yards and seven touchdowns.