Coca-Cola championship bottles a keepsake for Clemson fans. Gamecocks can smash them

Coca-Cola created limited edition cans in honor of Clemson's national championship victory.

Clemson fans have another way to celebrate the Tigers winning the College Football Playoff championship game.

Coca-Cola announced it will release a commemorative six-pack of glass bottles in South Carolina, WMBF reported.

Coke said the bottles will feature Clemson University’s tiger paw logo to salute the “football team for its 2018 championship football season,” according to WBTW.

Another unique touch is small script near the top of the bottle that reads “All-In 15-0,” Tiger Net reported.

Cheers @ClemsonTigers fans! Coca-Cola Clemson Championship bottles are arriving at participating South Carolina local retailers for fans to purchase, while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/Xt77Toeduh — CocaColaConsolidated (@CokeCCBCC) August 1, 2019

Clemson wrapped up a perfect season with a 44-16 thrashing of previously undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide in the title game.

The bottles will be on sale beginning Monday at participating stores across the Palmetto State, per WHNS.

The soda inside the bottle might be almost as hard to swallow for University of South Carolina fans as the Gamecocks’ current five-game losing streak to their bitter in-state rivals.

But the bottles will be on sale to all, regardless of who they cheer for during college football season.

This is the second time in 2019 that Coca-Cola will celebrate the Tigers’ championship.

In January, the soda giant said it was “giving Tigers’ fans a refreshing way to enjoy the sweet taste of a title victory,” when it released a limited-edition commemorative 12-ounce can.

“Coke Consolidated shares its warmest congratulations with the Tigers and invites Clemson fans to raise a toast with the limited-edition Coca-Cola cans as they celebrate with family and friends,” it said in January.

