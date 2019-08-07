Former Clemson assistant Steve Smith joins ACC program

Clemson coach Brad Brownell wraps up season, looks ahead to next year Tigers missed out on 2019 NCAA Tournament Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers missed out on 2019 NCAA Tournament

Former Clemson men’s basketball assistant coach Steve Smith has landed a new gig, and he will be staying in the ACC.

Smith has been hired as an assistant coach at Florida State, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

Smith spent seven seasons at Clemson, helping the Tigers to the Sweet 16 in 2018.

“I have known Coach Smith for a decade or more, and he is well respected in our profession,” FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said in a statement. “He knows the ACC, and he knows the brand of basketball we play at Florida State. I’m confident he will be an outstanding addition to our staff.”

Smith was dismissed from Clemson in May, after he was linked to the FBI NCAA basketball case in April.

According to testimony, Smith was caught on an FBI wiretap discussing the recruitment of Zion Williamson, the Clemson men’s basketball program and the Tigers’ football team. The wiretap was played as part of testimony for the FBI hoops trial that took place in New York.

Before joining Clemson’s staff, Smith previously worked at Georgia Southern and USC Upstate.