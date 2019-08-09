Does your cable company carry the ACC Network? What you need to know

See Clemson kick off the Spring Game in 360 Watch the Clemson football team run down the hill into Memorial Stadium in this 360 video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the Clemson football team run down the hill into Memorial Stadium in this 360 video.

In less than two weeks, the ACC Network will launch, and unsurprisingly, Clemson football is playing a large role in kicking off the new TV channel.

The national champion Tigers open their season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech on the ACC Network, and several pregame shows will broadcast from Clemson’s campus that Thursday. From Aug. 25 to 28, the network will air a behind-the-scenes documentary on the program.

Like the SEC Network, the ACC Network is owned by ESPN, and it will feature 14 football games over its first three weeks and approximately “450 live televised events, including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games” over the course of a year.

According to projections reported by the Raleigh News and Observer in 2018, the ACC Network is expected over time to drive an extra $10 million per year to each school in the conference. More recent estimates, however, have put the bump at just $1 million from the first year, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Complicating things is the fact that the network seems like it could launch without deals to be carried by several major cable companies, limiting the audience that will be able to watch.

Here’s a breakdown of the facts you need to know about when and how you can watch the ACC Network.

When does the ACC Network launch?

Thursday, August 22

Which cable companies have deals to carry the ACC Network?

DirecTV, Verizon Fios, Google Fiber, TVision, Optimum and Suddenlink are all set to begin carrying the ACC Network upon launch.

Do any streaming platforms offer the ACC Network?

YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and PlayStation Vue have all reached agreements to carry the ACC Network.

Which cable companies do NOT currently have deals to carry the ACC Network?

Comcast, Dish Network, Charter (which uses the brand name Spectrum) and AT&T U-Verse are the major cable providers without deals to carry the ACC Network. Streaming service Sling TV does not either.

Why doesn’t Spectrum have the ACC Network?

Charter, the company behind the Spectrum brand name, and Disney, which is launching the ACC Network, are currently negotiating a multiyear deal for all of Disney’s networks, not just the ACCN.

According to CNBC, the deadline for that agreement was Friday, Aug. 2, but the companies are still negotiating and have kept Disney’s channels available to Spectrum customers. Without a new deal, however, Spectrum will not carry the ACC Network, and if negotiations break down, Charter would lose all Disney channels, including ESPN and the SEC Network.

Such a situation recently unfolded with CBS and AT&T, resulting in a three-week blackout of CBS’s channels for AT&T customers before a new deal was reached.

“We are currently in negotiations to carry the ACC Network and are trying to keep programming costs down for our customers. We hope to reach an agreement soon,” a Charter spokesperson told The State.

CNBC reports that “about 40 percent of Charter’s footprint overlaps with ACC schools.”