How Clemson is staying with top receiver out of Alabama

Phenix City, Alabama wide receiver EJ Williams has a commitment date of Aug. 24 at 2:00 p.m. at his school. His final four schools are Clemson, Auburn, Alabama and LSU. Williams continues to hear from all the schools and talked with Clemson recruiter Jeff Scott Tuesday. He said there’s really nothing else he can learn from the phone calls and he thinks he’ll have his mind made up sometime next week.

“Basically he (Scott) just called to check up on me and see how I was doing,” Williams said. “No one needs to show me anything else. I’ve seen what I need to see. It will be a decision based on what I think.”

Williams said he is consulting with his mother regarding his decision. Of his finalists, he has been to Clemson the most including a June camp stop and a return visit later in the month for the All-In Cookout. He said he enjoyed that weekend but there wasn’t much more Clemson could do or say to advance its position with him.

“I already had a pretty good bond with all the coaches and the players there,” he said.

All four schools remain in the running, Williams said, and his decision will be based on a couple of factors.

“Having the opportunity to get on the field early, and having a great relationship with the coaches.”

Clemson has landed two commitments out of Phenix City Central in the last two classes in Justyn Ross and Ray Thornton, but Auburn has a commitment from Williams’ current teammate offensive lineman Javion Cohen.

Note:

Norristown, Pennsylvania 6-foot-7 forward Noah Collier has Clemson in his final three schools along with Pitt and Cal. According to Stockrisers, He will take officials to Pitt on Aug. 30, Clemson on Sept. 21 and Cal on Sept. 30.