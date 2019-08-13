The latest on Amari Rodgers, Clemson’s other injured players

Dabo Swinney works with Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3). Clemson Spring Football Practice opened Wednesday, February 27, 2019. GWINN DAVIS / FOR THE STATE FOR THE STATE

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers continues to be ahead of schedule as he rehabs from a torn ACL, but Rodgers will miss at least the first couple of weeks of the season, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Monday night.

Swinney was asked about the likelihood Rodgers would be back for Clemson’s Week 2 matchup against No. 11 Texas A&M and didn’t hesitate.

“Zero,” Swinney said. “He won’t be ready for that. We’re hopeful he’ll be ready sometime maybe late September, definitely early October. He’s ahead of schedule and doing great.”

Rodgers has been working out in a yellow jersey throughout fall camp and has been running on the side while the Tigers practice.

The junior tore his ACL during a practice on March 25. It will be five months and four days from the injury when the Tigers open the season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

After facing Texas A&M on Sept. 7, the Tigers travel to Syracuse for another potential top 25 showdown on Sept. 14.

Clemson will be heavy favorites the following two weeks when it hosts Charlotte and travels to North Carolina, before a bye week Oct. 5. The Tigers host Florida State on Oct. 12, and it appears as though Rodgers should be back for the matchup against the Seminoles.

Other injuries

Clemson has several other players banged up, including starting cornerback Derion Kendrick.

The Rock Hill native, who moved from receiver to cornerback in the spring, should be back at some point this week.

“They ran him hard today,” Swinney said Monday night. “So hopefully maybe if he’s not out there (Tuesday) he’ll be back for the scrimmage on Thursday.”

Freshman tight end Jaelyn Lay missed Saturday’s scrimmage and worked out in a green non-contact jersey on Monday. Fellow freshman tight end Davis Allen is also working his way back from an injury.

“Hopefully they’ll let him get back for the scrimmage (Tuesday). But he’s much improved. But he missed the scrimmage the other day. But he’s coming,” Swinney said of Lay. “We’re all keeping our fingers crossed that when Davis is put back in to practice that he’s mentally able to function, because I think physically he’s a guy that could be a factor when we do get him back.”

Linebacker Jake Venables is also banged up and has been dealing with a hamstring injury, as has fellow linebacker Baylon Spector.

“We’ve gotta get Jake back. Not having Jake out here and not having Baylon out here has limited us a little bit, because Jake’s a baller. Jake can play, man. He’s going to be a factor for us,” Swinney said. “The same with Baylon. Both of them have had some hamstrings. So if they’re not out there (Tuesday) they should be back Thursday as well, so that will help us.”