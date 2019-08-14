Highly rated offensive lineman could follow teammate to the Tigers

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

Damascus, Maryland 2021 offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum (6-foot-4, 278 pounds) could very well follow the path of his teammate, 2020 defensive end Bryan Bresee, and commit to Clemson at some point. Or, he could land anywhere in the country. Considered by some analysts as the top center in the 2021 class, Linthicum has his pick of the premier programs in the country. Twice he has visited Clemson, including for a camp in June, and the Tigers will be among the top contenders.

“I went to camp so I could work in front of Coach Caldwell,” Linthicum said. “What stood out to me was how awesome the coaches are there. And, the facilities are top notch. It’s somewhere where you feel like home. It was just a great time and it’s somewhere where I feel at home. I am excited about continuing to build that relationship with Coach Caldwell. He told me that I was one of their top guys. He told me while I was at camp that they might offer, but he said that he had to make sure the entire staff liked me. I went home and I wasn’t really too worried about it. But then he called me and he sounded really excited on the phone. I am very thankful because I know what a Clemson offer means.”

Other offers from Linthicum at this point include Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, LSU, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia and Pitt.

Bresee has become one of Clemson’s top recruiters for the 2020 class and beyond. Obviously he’s working his close friend to join him down south.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He’s cool, but he lets me do what I want,” Linthicum said. “We’re pretty close friends, and I would say it’d be pretty cool to play with him in college. I’ve already been on a visit to Clemson with him back in the spring, so he knows how I feel about Clemson and I know how he feels, so he won’t have to recruit me too hard. I want to go somewhere I feel at home. You never know what can happen, and so if something happens and I can’t play I want to go to a place where I can still have fun and get my degree. Clemson is very high on my list. One of my favorites.”

Linthicum recently tweeted that he’s getting close on a top four. He’s been looking at the spring for a commitment announcement.

Note:

Miami wide receiver Xzavier Henderson told Gators Territory he is down to Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Alabama. Those five will get his official visits. He has set Jan. 4 for his announcement. Henderson visited Clemson March and was back for a two day visit in June.