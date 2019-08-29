Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech TV info, watch online, radio, more

Trevor Lawrence older, wiser and more vocal in Year 2 as Clemson QB Clemson football quarterback Trevor Lawrence discusses his growth and development and what he expects from the offense in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football quarterback Trevor Lawrence discusses his growth and development and what he expects from the offense in 2019.

Clemson will open the 2019 season when it hosts Georgia Tech on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

What channel is the Clemson-Georgia Tech game on?

Who: Georgia Tech (7-6, 5-3 ACC in 2018) vs. No. 1 Clemson (15-0, 8-0)

Kickoff time: 8 p.m. Thursday

Watch on TV: ACC Network on DIRECTV 612, Charter Spectrum 388 (Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George, Maria Taylor)

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500) in Clemson

Series history: Georgia Tech leads 51-31-2

Last meeting: Clemson won 49-21 at Georgia Tech on Sept. 22, 2018

Live stream: via WatchESPN; YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, PlayStation Vue

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 84

Weather: Sunny, with a high of 82. The temperature should drop to the low 70s for kickoff.

What’s at stake

1. Clemson can earn its eighth consecutive Thursday win with a victory. The Tigers have won seven straight games on Thursday dating back to 2012. This is the first time in school history Clemson is opening a season on a Thursday.

2. The Tigers can improve to 12-1 against ACC Coastal teams dating back to 2015 with a win. Clemson has won seven consecutive games against ACC Coastal opponents.

3. A win would give Clemson five consecutive wins over Georgia Tech, which would set a new record as Clemson’s longest winning streak against the Yellow Jackets.

The teams, by the numbers (2018)





CU GT Points/Game 44.3 33.6 Opp. Points/Game 13.1 29.3 Yds. Rushing/Game 248.2 325.0 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 96.3 158.3 Yds. Pass/Game 279.0 83.8 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 189.6 211.3 Avg. Yds./Game 527.2 408.8 Opp. Total Yds/Game 285.9 369.6

Clemson players to watch

1. Running back Travis Etienne should have a monster junior season, starting in Thursday night’s opener. Georgia Tech is replacing eight starters on defense and is young up front. With a strong offensive line to run behind, Etienne should shine.

2. Trevor Lawrence is a Heisman favorite entering the season and should show why against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has some experience in the secondary, but Lawrence has too many weapons and should put up big numbers to kick off his Heisman campaign.

3. Derion Kendrick is likely to get tested early and often after switching from receiver to cornerback during the spring and then missing most of fall camp with a hamstring injury. But by all accounts Kendrick is ready for the challenge and could come down with an interception in his first game as a defensive back.

Georgia Tech players to watch

1. Georgia Tech isn’t releasing a depth chart for its season opener, but tight end Tyler Davis is a lock to start. The grad transfer from UConn is expected to be a big part of Tech’s offense this season after catching six touchdowns for the Huskies a season ago. The Yellow Jackets are going from a triple option offense to one that will try to move the ball on the ground and through the air, and Davis could be the go-to pass catcher this season.

2. Linebacker David Curry is back after recording 47 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery last season. Curry should be around the ball all night and is a leader on Georgia Tech’s defense.

3. Cornerback Tre Swilling also returns off of last year’s defense. The redshirt sophomore will have the task of trying to help slow down Clemson’s lethal passing game. Swilling should get tested early and often. He had an interception and six pass breakups last year.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector)

WR - Justyn Ross (Cornell Powell, Frank Ladson Jr.)

WR - Diondre Overton (T.J. Chase, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Jaelyn Lay)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Chandler Reeves)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Blake Vinson)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki or Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick (Will Swinney)

KOR - Derion Kendrick and Joseph Ngata