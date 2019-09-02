Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Texas A&M

What Dabo Swinney said about Clemson’s 52-14 win over Georgia Tech Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, after the Tigers' opening win over Georgia Tech. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, after the Tigers' opening win over Georgia Tech.

No. 12 Texas A&M (1-0) at Clemson (1-0, 1-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson

TV: ABC

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Line: Clemson by 18.5

Three storylines

1. Texas A&M is the highest ranked team on Clemson’s schedule and this is the game many analysts pointed to during the preseason as the toughest challenge the Tigers will face in 2019. The Aggies gave Clemson a scare last season in College Station, with the Tigers needing a stop on a two-point conversion late to hang on for a 28-26 victory. This could be the closest game of the year.

2. Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond gave Clemson fits last season, passing for 430 yards against Brent Venables’ unit. Mond is a dual-threat quarterback who will challenge Clemson’s front seven, which has six new starters in 2019. Clemson’s young defensive line played well against Georgia Tech, but this will be a much tougher challenge.

3. Clemson’s passing game was surprisingly average against Georgia Tech with Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence completing 13-of-23 passes for 168 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Texas A&M’s secondary will be “as good a secondary” as Clemson will see all year, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Lawrence and the passing game will need to be better against the Aggies.

Three Texas A&M players to watch

1. Quarterback Kellen Mond is one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC, and Clemson saw last year how good he can be when he gets in a rhythm. Mond completed 19 of 27 passes for 194 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Texas A&M’s 41-7 victory over Texas State last Thursday. He made some impressive throws on the run and in the pocket and looks even better than he did a year ago when he passed for more than 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns.

2. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike had 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2018. He had three tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in the opener against Texas State and will challenge a talented offensive line but an offensive line that committed five penalties against Georgia Tech.

3. Jashaun Corbin is an impressive playmaker who does a little bit of everything for the Aggies. In the opener Corbin rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 12 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 19 yards.