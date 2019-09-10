QB prospect gets behind the scenes look at Clemson game day

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

Dacula, Georgia 2021 quarterback Colten Gauthier was back at Clemson on Saturday for the second time this year, and for the first time to see a game in Death Valley. Gauthier is a prime prospect for a Clemson offer, and he has one from South Carolina and several others. This visit gave him his chance to see behind the scenes of the Clemson program and how he might fit in with the Tigers given the chance.

“It was awesome,” Gauthier said. ” I was able to spend about an hour with coach Streeter before the game in his office. Also, I was taken off the sidelines during pre-game and into the locker room before the game, and then was taken to the top of the hill to watch the players and Dabo (Swinney) run down the hill. I went into the locker room afterwards. It was a great day. Plus, Clemson won.”

Streeter offered a couple of ’21 quarterbacks earlier in the year, but they opted to commit elsewhere. He’s holding his cards close to the vest this time as he decides who to offer next. Gauthier knows he’s on the short list.

“Coach Streeter talked to me about him coming to my football game on Oct. 11,” Gauthier said. “I talked about there quarterback game preparation. He discussed his high interest in me, and he talked to my sister Kaitlyn about her plans after college. It was just an all-around great conversation, and we watched a couple college games on TV in his office.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Watching the game in person also gave Gauthier a good look at the Clemson offense and a chance to envision himself with the keys to that machine.

“I run basically the same offense,” he said. “I think my skill set fits perfectly into that offense. RPO reads, ball out quick, deep throws, a lot of pre-snap reads.”

In his last game, Gauthier was 20-26 for 256 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he rushed for 31 yards.

Coming up next, Gauthier will visit UCF this Saturday and he is set to visit USC again for the Kentucky game the end of the month.

Notes:

▪ Virginia Beach 2021 defensive back Tony Grimes confirmed he visited Clemson Saturday. He stopped by Charlotte Sunday. Grimes has a short list of Clemson, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Maryland, LSU and North Carolina.

▪ Marietta, Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert made an unofficial visit to Clemson Saturday and continues to consider the Tigers along with Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama and Tennessee. It was his third visit to Clemson this year. Gilbert told Chad Simmons of Rivals he will take an official visit this weekend to A&M. He also has taken an official visit to Alabama.

▪ Greensboro, North Carolina 2021 defensive tackle Payton Page made an unofficial visit to Clemson Saturday.

▪ Clemson target Keon Ambrose-Hylton of Willoughby, Ohuio visited Dayton over the weekend. He said he’s still considering Clemson and hopes to visit soon.

“They have me as their number one priority,” Hylton said. “They are excited to be part of the journey and will be coming to visit me soon on campus.”

Hylton also has Arkansas, Arizona State, Cal, Dayton, Florida, Illinois, Saint Louis, VCU and Virginia Tech on his short list.