Clemson University
Clemson-UNC kickoff time set
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence discusses his performance against Syracuse
Clemson and North Carolina will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, the ACC announced Monday.
The matchup will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.
This will be Clemson’s first trip to Chapel Hill since 2010. The Tigers last played North Carolina in the ACC Championship game in 2015.
Clemson is 3-0 this season after topping Syracuse 41-6 on Saturday. The Tar Heels are 2-1 after falling to Wake Forest on Friday.
ACC game times for Sept. 27-28
Friday, Sept. 27
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN – as previously announced
Saturday, Sept. 28
Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN
Delaware at Pitt, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Sept. 21
Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN – as previously announced
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC – as previously announced
NC State at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: Louisville, Miami
Clemson’s 2019 football schedule
Aug. 29 — Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
Sept. 7 — Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10
Sept. 14 — Clemson 41, Syracuse 6
Sept. 21 — Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Sept. 28 — Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ABC or ESPN
Oct. 5 — Bye
Oct. 12 — Florida State at Clemson, TBA
Oct. 19 — Clemson at Louisville, TBA
Oct. 26 — Boston College at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 2 — Wofford at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 9 — Clemson at N.C. State, TBA
Nov. 16 — Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 23 — Bye
Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBA
Comments