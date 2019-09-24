Clemson University
Clemson picks up second highly sought-after offensive line commitment of the week
Clemson’s 2021 class added its second offensive lineman of the week Tuesday when Marcus Tate (6-foot-4, 326 pounds) of Jacksonville, announced a commitment to the Tigers.
His addition comes roughly 24 hours after center Ryan Linthicum of Damascus, Maryland announced a commitment to the Tigers. He gives Clemson five commitments for the 2021 class.
Tate is a highly recruited offensive tackle whose offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon and Texas A&M. Tate camped with the Tigers last summer and was back for an unofficial visit for the Texas A&M game. Over the summer Tate also visited LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida and Miami
