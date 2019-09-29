Clemson University
Clemson drops from No. 1 spot after narrow win over UNC
Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s narrow win against UNC
Clemson did enough to stay undefeated with a 21-20 victory over North Carolina on Saturday, but not enough to maintain its No. 1 ranking.
Alabama is the new No. 1 in the latest AP top 25 poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers dropped to No. 2, with Georgia No. 3, Ohio State No. 4 and LSU rounding out the top five.
The rest of the top 10 includes Oklahoma at No. 6, followed by Auburn, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Florida.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Alabama
5-0
1,478
2
2. Clemson
5-0
1,426
1
3. Georgia
4-0
1,375
3
4. Ohio St.
5-0
1,324
5
5. LSU
4-0
1,322
4
6. Oklahoma
4-0
1,264
6
7. Auburn
5-0
1,186
7
8. Wisconsin
4-0
1,046
8
9. Notre Dame
3-1
996
10
10. Florida
5-0
986
9
11. Texas
3-1
919
11
12. Penn State
4-0
878
12
13. Oregon
3-1
817
13
14. Iowa
4-0
731
14
15. Washington
4-1
603
17
16. Boise State
4-0
559
16
17. Utah
4-1
534
19
18. UCF
4-1
352
22
19. Michigan
3-1
350
20
20. Arizona St.
4-1
249
-
21. Oklahoma St.
4-1
215
-
22. Wake Forest
5-0
190
-
23. Virginia
4-1
186
18
24. SMU
5-0
151
-
25. Texas A&M
3-2
147
23
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 147, California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1
Comments