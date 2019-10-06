Clemson University
Clemson-Florida State kickoff time, TV details set
Clemson and Florida State will renew their rivalry at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, the ACC announced late Saturday night.
The matchup will be televised by ABC. The game time was previously on hold pending the results from this weekend.
Clemson has won four consecutive games against the Seminoles, including a 59-10 victory at FSU last season.
The Tigers (5-0, 3-0) and Seminoles (3-2, 2-1) were both off this weekend.
ACC game times for Oct. 12
Thursday, Oct. 10
Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Oct. 11
Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 12
Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt
Clemson’s 2019 football schedule
Aug. 29 — Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
Sept. 7 — Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10
Sept. 14 — Clemson 41, Syracuse 6
Sept. 21 — Clemson 52, Charlotte 10
Sept. 28 — Clemson 21, North Carolina 20
Oct. 5 — Bye
Oct. 12 — Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Oct. 19 — Clemson at Louisville, TBA
Oct. 26 — Boston College at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 2 — Wofford at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 9 — Clemson at N.C. State, TBA
Nov. 16 — Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 23 — Bye
Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBA
