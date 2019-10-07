Clemson-Louisville kickoff time, TV details set

SHARE COPY LINK

Clemson and Louisville will kickoff at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, the ACC announced Monday. The game will be televised by ABC.

This will be the first noon game for Clemson of the 2019 season.

Clemson has won all five meetings in its series against the Cardinals, which started in 2014. The Tigers destroyed Louisville 77-16 last year.

Clemson (5-0, 3-0) hosts Florida State (3-2, 2-1) this weekend. Louisville (3-2, 1-1) travels to face Wake Forest (5-0, 1-0).