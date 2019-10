SHARE COPY LINK

Clemson will host Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network, the ACC announced Monday afternoon. This will be the third night game at Death Valley this season.

The Tigers have won eight consecutive games against Boston College, including a 27-7 victory on the road last year.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0) will travel to Louisville to face the Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) this weekend. The game will kickoff at noon.