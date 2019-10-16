Gamecocks legacy taking a close look at South Carolina and also Clemson

Summerville product Jamar Nesbit was one of the best offensive linemen to come out of the state of South Carolina. He played college ball at USC and then pieced together a nice 11 year NFL career that included a Super Bowl win with New Orleans. He’s still affiliated with the Gamecock program as the sideline reporter for the radio network. Down the road, there could be another affiliation as his son, Charlotte tight end Bryson Nesbit, has a Gamecock offer. But what makes this even more intriguing is the interest Clemson has in Nesbit.

Nesbit visited Clemson Saturday for the Florida State game, just the second visit he’s taken as his recruiting activity starts to pick up. And he did so with his parents’ blessing, both of whom are Gamecock grads.

“It was a great visit,” Nesbit said. “I saw a fan base that really enjoyed the team, and just a good energy in the stadium. Both my parents don’t care if I go there, they just want me to go where there’s the best fit. I talked to coach Pearman and we just talked about some common coaches that we know, and that they will be keeping a close eye on me.”

USC was one of the first major programs to offer Nesbit. He was happy about that and will make his first recruiting visit with the Gamecocks this Saturday for the Florida game.

“I was very appreciative and elated during the call with coach Muschamp,” Nesbit said. “I definitely want to get out to the bigger schools that have offered me. I’m just looking for a school where I can major in sports medicine. I’m also looking for a bigger school with a good fan base.”

Nesbit also has offers from Duke, Virginia, NC State, Florida, LSU, North Carolina, Louisville, Maryland, Charlotte and Liberty. He also has visited Charlotte.

Nesbit also plays basketball and was focusing on that sport until picking up football last summer. He can also play defensive end.