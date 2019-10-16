Clemson baseball releases schedule for 2020 season

SHARE COPY LINK

Clemson baseball released its schedule for the 2020 season on Wednesday, a slate that features 34 homes game and 29 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

The Tigers will open the year with a three-game series against Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 14-16.

The rivalry series with South Carolina will be renewed a couple of weeks later with the three-game series being held Feb. 28-March 1. Game 1 will be Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Founders Park in Columbia. The neutral site matchup will take place Saturday, Feb. 29 at Segra Park in Columbia, the home of the Columbia Fireflies. A game time will be announced at a later date. Game 3 of the rivalry will be held Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson opens ACC play when it hosts Boston College March 6-8.

Other ACC home series include: Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, N.C. State and Florida State.

The Tigers will play road ACC series at Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Louisville, Duke and Miami.

Other highlights on the schedule include a trip to Coastal Carolina on March 17, hosting Coastal Carolina on March 24, a neutral site game against College of Charleston at Segra Park in Columbia on March 31, a game at Georgia on April 7 and hosting Georgia on April 21.

The ACC Tournament will be held May 19-24 in Charlotte, with the NCAA Tournament beginning May 29.

Clemson finished the 2019 season with a 35-26 record. The Tigers had their season come to an end in the Oxford Regional at Ole Miss last year.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

Feb. 14 — Liberty, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15 — Liberty, 1 p.m.

Feb. 16 — Liberty, 1 p.m.

Feb. 18 — The Citadel, 4 p.m.

Feb. 19 — Furman, 4 p.m.

Feb. 21 — Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

Feb. 22 — Stony Brook, 3 p.m.

Feb. 23 — Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Feb. 25 — East Tennessee State, 4 p.m.

Feb. 28 — at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Feb. 29 — South Carolina, Segra Park, Columbia, S.C., TBA

March 1 — South Carolina, 2 p.m.

March 4 — College of Charleston, 4 p.m.

March 6 — Boston College, 4 p.m.

March 7 — Boston College, 3 p.m.

March 8 — Boston College, 1 p.m.

March 10 — Presbyterian College, 6 p.m.

March 11 — Winthrop, 6 p.m.

March 13 — at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

March 14 — at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

March 15 — at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

March 17 — at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

March 20 — at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

March 21 — at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

March 22 — at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

March 24 — Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

March 27 — Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

March 28 — Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

March 29 — Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.

March 31 — College of Charleston, Segra Park, Columbia, S.C., 6 p.m.

April 3 — Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

April 4 — Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

April 5 — Pittsburgh, Noon

April 7 — at Georgia, 6 p.m.

April 10 — at Louisville, 6 p.m.

April 11 — at Louisville, 1 p.m.

April 12 — at Louisville, 1 p.m.

April 14 — at Furman (Fluor Field), 6 p.m.

April 17 — at Duke, 6 p.m.

April 18 — at Duke, 1 p.m.

April 19 — at Duke, 1 p.m.

April 21 — Georgia, 6 p.m.

April 24 — N.C. State, 6 p.m.

April 25 — N.C. State, 3 p.m.

April 26 — N.C. State, 1 p.m.

May 2 — William & Mary, 1 p.m.

May 2 — William & Mary, 5 p.m.

May 3 — William & Mary, 1 p.m.

May 6 — Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

May 8 — at Miami (Fla.), 7 p.m.

May 9 — at Miami (Fla.), 7 p.m.

May 10 — at Miami (Fla.), 1 p.m.

May 12 — at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

May 14 — Florida State, 6 p.m.

May 15 — Florida State, 6 p.m.

May 16 — Florida State, 3 p.m