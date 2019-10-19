Clemson overcomes Lawrence’s struggles for first-half lead vs Louisville

Clemson overcame a pair of Trevor Lawrence interceptions to take a 17-3 lead into halftime Saturday afternoon at Louisville.

Lawrence was picked off twice in the first quarter, with both interceptions coming in the end zone. The sophomore was 3-for-7 passing for 9 yards, with two interceptions in the first half.

Lawrence got going in the second quarter and finished the half 12-for-16 for 165 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He found Joseph Ngata and Justyn Ross for scores.

