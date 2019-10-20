No plane ride home for Clemson defender who threw punch vs Louisville

The Clemson football team had a victory to celebrate on its short flight home from Louisville following Saturday’s 45-10 victory.

The trip home was most likely not as pleasant for Tigers freshman defensive back Andrew Booth.

The Georgia native was ejected in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Cardinals after throwing Louisville sophomore Trenell Troutman to the ground and punching him in the helmet during a punt.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was furious with Booth after the play and said during his postgame press conference that Booth would “have some consequences.” Those consequences started with his trip home following the game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The team flew back and he rode back on our manager bus,” Swinney said during his weekly teleconference Sunday night. “So that was where it started. There’s a couple we’ll handle in house here.”

Booth will also be suspended for the first half of this week’s game against Boston College, “per the rules,” according to Swinney. The first-half suspension will occur because the ejection took place in the second half of Saturday’s game.

Swinney did say that he is pleased with the way Booth has responded from the incident.

“He’s very remorseful and responded the way you would hope a great young person would respond. He’s very disappointed in himself, embarrassed. He’s apologized to his team, our AD,” Swinney said. “That’s way out of character for who he is. He’s gotta own it and learn from it. But very pleased with how he’s taken ownership and been accountable. But he had a long bus ride home last night, plenty of time to think about it.”