Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Boston College TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will continue play in its 2019 season when it hosts Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

When does Clemson play today?

Who: Boston College (4-3, 2-2 ACC) vs. No. 4 Clemson (7-0, 5-0)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ACC Network on DIRECTV 612, Charter Spectrum 341, Dish Network 402, AT&T U-verse (Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George)

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500) in Clemson

Series history: Clemson leads leads 17-9-2

Last meeting: Clemson won 27-7 at Boston College on Nov. 10, 2018

Live stream: via WatchESPN, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now,

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Tajh Boyd, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 133/XM 193

Weather: Afternoon showers, with a high of 70.

What’s at stake

1. Clemson can push its winning streak to 23 consecutive games with a victory. At 22 games, the Tigers already have the longest winning streak in school history and the second longest in ACC history.

2. The Tigers can improve to 8-0 to open a season for the eighth time in school history, joining the 1948, 1981, 2000, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018 teams.

3. Clemson can win its 20th consecutive home game. The Tigers have not lost at home since falling against Pitt on Nov. 12, 2016.

The teams, by the numbers





CU BC Points/Game 40 34.6 Opp. Points/Game 12 28.1 Yds. Rushing/Game 247.3 278.3 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 111.9 172.4 Yds. Pass/Game 257.4 216.1 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 144.1 288 Avg. Yds./Game 504.7 494.4 Opp. Total Yds/Game 256 460.4

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has faced plenty of criticism this season as he has thrown eight interceptions through the first seven games. Lawrence would love to silence some of his critics against a Boston College pass defense that ranks No. 122 out of 130 teams.

2. Tee Higgins had a quiet week last week against Louisville, catching only one pass for three yards. There’s no doubt Lawrence will look to get his favorite target involved against the Eagles.

3. Freshman Tyler Davis has been Clemson’s best defensive tackle this season. He will need to have another strong game against A.J. Dillon and the Boston College rushing attack.

Boston College players to watch

1. A.J. Dillon is second nationally in rushing, averaging more than 138 yards per game. The junior needs only 32 yards to reach 1,000 on the season.

2. When Dillon goes to the bench it doesn’t mean there’s a huge drop-off. Sophomore back David Bailey already has 510 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Bailey is averaging 6.3 yards per carry compared to Dillon’s 5.4.

3. Linebacker Max Richardson is having an incredible season. The junior leads Boston College with 73 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Cornell Powell)

WR - Justyn Ross (Frank Ladson Jr., T.J. Chase)

WR - Amari Rodgers (Diondre Overton, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Davis Allen or Jaelyn Lay)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Will Putnam)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter or Steven Sawicki

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS - Patrick Phibbs (Jack Maddox)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick or Amari Rodgers

KOR - Joseph Ngata and Cornell Powell