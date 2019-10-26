Clemson University
Clemson’s Xavier Thomas to miss Boston College game
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College, Clemson announced Saturday evening before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Thomas is out with a concussion for a second consecutive game. He also missed last week’s matchup at Louisville.
The sophomore was injured leading up to the Oct. 19 game at Louisville.
Thomas was a preseason All-American entering the 2019 season. He has 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this season.
