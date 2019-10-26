Clemson’s Xavier Thomas to miss Boston College game

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College, Clemson announced Saturday evening before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Thomas is out with a concussion for a second consecutive game. He also missed last week’s matchup at Louisville.

The sophomore was injured leading up to the Oct. 19 game at Louisville.

Thomas was a preseason All-American entering the 2019 season. He has 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW