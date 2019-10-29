Clemson could be making a move on former Auburn commit

Clemson fans who follow recruiting know the Tigers have been hard after one of the nation’s elite linebackers in the 2020 class in Justin Flowe of Upland, California. Flowe is viewed as an inside linebacker prospect. Now back on the Tigers’ radar is one of the nation’s top outside linebackers. Trenton Simpson of Charlotte visited Saturday for the Boston College game and that means the Tigers are very much back in the game with him.

Simpson decommitted from Auburn on Oct. 20. It was thought he would visit North Carolina Saturday for the Duke game but instead he went to Clemson where he went through a miniature recruiting visit including the photo shoot decked out in full Clemson gear. This was Simpson’s first visit to Clemson since the spring game April 6.

Despite not visiting Chapel Hill Saturday, the Tar Heels also are considered major players for Simpson. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and NC State are others to watch in this renewed recruiting battle.

Simpson took an official visit to Auburn in early June and committed after that visit. That’s the only official visit he has taken and he’s expected to take others before making his next decision.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW