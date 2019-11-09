Travis Etienne breaks Clemson touchdown record as Tigers roll early

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney described Tigers running back Travis Etienne as “thunder” and “lightning” earlier this season, stating that the junior has the power of former Tigers stars James Davis (thunder) and speed of C.J. Spiller (lightning).

Etienne now holds both career touchdown records previously held by the Clemson legends.

A week after Etienne broke Davis’ career rushing touchdowns record against Wofford, recording the 48th of his career, he passed Spiller’s record of 51 total touchdowns during the first quarter Saturday night at N.C. State.

Etienne scored on a 4-yard shovel pass from Trevor Lawrence with 3:31 left in the first quarter for touchdown No. 52 of his career to give Clemson a 21-0 lead. He then scored on a 19-yard run two minutes later to push Clemson’s lead to 28-0 and increase his touchdown total to 53.

Etienne finished the first half with nine carries for 83 yards and three receptions for 31 yards as the Tigers jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead.

The Tigers outgained N.C. State 403 to 88 in the first half, completely dominating the game in every aspect.

Lawrence was 16-for-23 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Clemson also had an offensive lineman score for the first time since 2011 as senior guard John Simpson lined up at running back in the jumbo formation and scored on a 1-yard run late in the first half. Lawrence’s touchdown passes went to Tee Higgins, Etienne and Justyn Ross.

N.C. State scored early in the third quarter to end Clemson’s quest for a shutout, but Etienne responded with his third touchdown of the game (second rushing) to push Clemson’s lead to 49-7 midway through the third quarter.

NEXT

Who: Wake Forest at Clemson

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Memorial Stadium

TV: ABC or ESPN