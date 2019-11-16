Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Wake Forest TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will continue play in its 2019 season when it hosts Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

When does Clemson play today?

Who: Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2) at No. 3 Clemson (10-0, 7-0)

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams)

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500) in Clemson, S.C.

Series history: Clemson leads leads 66-17-1

Last meeting: Clemson won 63-3 on Oct. 6, 2018

Live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, C.J. Spiller, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 108, XM 193

Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 58 and low of 41.

What’s at stake

1. Clemson can earn a school record 22nd consecutive home victory with a win on Senior Day, and the senior class can finish its career 27-1 at Death Valley.

2. The Tigers can open a season 11-0 for the fifth time in program history and the third time under Dabo Swinney.

3. The seniors are attempting to win their 52nd game in the last four years to move into fourth for the most career victories by a senior class in FBS history.

The teams, by the numbers





CU WF Points/Game 45.3 35.7 Opp. Points/Game 11.5 25.9 Yds. Rushing/Game 269.8 173.2 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 114.3 164 Yds. Pass/Game 276 314.1 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 137.2 243.8 Avg. Yds./Game 545.8 487.3 Opp. Total Yds/Game 251.5 407.8

Clemson players to watch

1. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been one of the best in the nation the past several weeks and has thrown three touchdown passes in five consecutive games. Lawrence is the first QB in Clemson history with three touchdowns in five straight games.

2. Travis Etienne could be playing his final game at Death Valley and would love to go out in style. The junior has topped the 100-yard mark in five consecutive games and is averaging more than 150 yards per game during that stretch.

3. Safety Tanner Muse has been a leader for the Tigers all year and will be motivated to play well on Senior Day. Muse is fourth on the team with 52 tackles and leads the Tigers with three interceptions.

Wake Forest players to watch

1. With receivers Sage Surratt and Scotty Washington out, Wake’s only starting receiver who is healthy is Kendall Hinton. The Demon Deacons will likely try to get Hinton involved early and often in the passing game.

2. Quarterback Jamie Newman will be arguably the best QB Clemson has seen this year. Newman is averaging 287 passing yards per game and has 22 touchdowns, with seven interceptions in eight games.

3. Junior defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. leads the Demon Deacons with 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He will challenge Clemson’s veteran offensive line.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Cornell Powell)

WR - Justyn Ross (Frank Ladson Jr., T.J. Chase)

WR - Amari Rodgers (Diondre Overton, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Davis Allen)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Will Putnam)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter or Steven Sawicki

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS - Patrick Phibbs (Jack Maddox)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick or Amari Rodgers

KOR - Joseph Ngata and Cornell Powell