No slowing these Tigers: Wake Forest becomes Clemson’s sixth-straight blowout victim

A couple of weeks ago, the Clemson-Wake Forest game looked like one that would decide the ACC Atlantic Division and could be Clemson’s toughest test of the regular season.

The Demon Deacons were 7-1, ranked in the top 20 and had an offense ranked in the top 15 nationally.

Instead, the Tigers did to Wake Forest what they’ve done to every other team they’ve played for the past month and a half — absolutely domination.

Clemson crushed the Demon Deacons 52-3 on Senior Day at Death Valley, improving to 11-0 (8-0 ACC) with only the rivalry game at South Carolina remaining in the regular season. The Tigers held Wake Forest (7-3, 3-3), which was playing without two of its top three receivers, to only 105 yards of offense — Wake Forest’s lowest total since 2014.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence tossed four touchdown passes for the first time in his career, while Travis Etienne rushed for 121 yards and a score in what could be the junior’s final home game at Clemson if he decides to turn pro.

Defensively the Tigers were led by safety Tanner Muse, who had two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception, all coming in the first half.

A.J. Terrell also recorded an interception, and the Tigers finished with 10 tackles for loss. The 105 yards of offense were the fewest Clemson has allowed against an FBS opponent since 2009.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Tanner Muse was all over the field early, ending Wake Forest’s second drive of the game with an interception and their first drive of the second quarter with a sack. The Tigers led 31-3 at the half.

Plays of the game: Trevor Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins for a pair of touchdowns in the final minute of the first half as Clemson turned what was still a competitive game into a laugher.

Stat of the game: 5 ... Wake Forest finished the game with five first downs.

NEXT

Who: Clemson at South Carolina

When: Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium; Columbia, SC

TV: TBA