Tanner Muse’s maturity helps Clemson’s back 7 turn into dominant group

Tanner Muse knew he had to be careful after what Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman thought was about to be a completion.

Muse, a senior safety for No. 3 Clemson, had just jumped in front of a receiver streaking down the sideline and picked off his fourth pass of the season and his seven career interception.

The play happened on Senior Day, no less, and it was a fitting farewell for a player who has meant a great deal to the success of the Tigers’ stellar defense.

But even that wasn’t enough for the emotional Belmont, N.C., native to forget the lesson he learned in 2017, when he scored on a pick 6 and made a throat-slashing celebration move that penalized his team and put Muse in the doghouse with his head coach.

Before then, he used to give his celebrations some deep thought.

“I think the only thing with me staying under control is my celebrations,” Muse said after his Saturday interception. “I get a little too amped up, and my thoughts just go to a dark place, just trying to think of things to do.”

He didn’t do anything controversial or penalizing against Wake. Muse just celebrated with his teammates and went back to work.

And business was good for the safety, who also recorded a sack, two tackles for a loss and four solo tackles in his final game at Memorial Stadium.

“It meant the world to me,” Muse said about his final game in Clemson. “Just hearing my name called, hearing how the crowd reacted, (chanting) ‘Muussee’. So little things like that, I get chill bumps.

“It’s something I’ll take with me forever, as long as my memory’s good. It’ll definitely be a day for me to look back on when I’m dealing with hard times or down in the dumps, that was the moment, that was one of my highs.”

Muse has enjoyed his most consistent season of his career anchoring a secondary that’s been the strength of a Clemson defense ranked second in the nation in total defense and third in scoring defense.

He’s fifth on the team in tackles and has recorded five tackles for a loss on the season. His ability to play in coverage or close to the line of scrimmage has helped defensive coordinator Brent Venables utilize a versatile back seven.

“He’s been a guy that’s had a ton of great plays since he’s been here,” Venables said. “It’s been awesome to see him grow up and become the kind of leader and player that he is. He can do so many things for us. He was just all over the place.”

Muse has combined with safeties K’Von Wallace, Nolan Turner and Denzel Johnson and cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Derion Kendrick and linebackers Isaiah Simmons, Chad Smith and James Skalski to be the catalyst to a defense that was supposed to be rebuilding.

Instead, without four NFL defensive linemen, the play of that back group has allowed Clemson’s young front to mature and not asked to do too much.

“They’re so detailed in prep,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “They’re relentless about it. They’re almost like coaches.”

Muse’s personal growth and maturity have meant a huge drop off in explosive plays. Last year, Clemson ranked 70th nationally in plays of 20 or more yards allowed. Through 11 games this year, they’re fourth.

After giving up over 4 per game in 2018, they’ve allowed just 2.09 this season.

Swinney says you can be really good up front, like that squad last year, but if you’re not sound on the backend, you’ll get exposed. That hasn’t been the case in 2019, because of players like Muse keeping their focus.

“We’re just incredibly disciplined to this point in the season,” Swinney said. “We’ve given up a few plays but last year we were just a little inconsistent. We’ve just grown up (this year).”

