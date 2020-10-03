Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Virginia TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will host Virginia in its first ACC home game of the 2020 season on Saturday, Oct. 3. Here is what you need to know about the game, which is being played in front of 19,000 fans during the COVID-19 pandemic:

What time does Clemson football play today?

Who: Virginia (1-0, 1-0) at No. 1 Clemson (2-0, 1-0)

Kickoff time: 8 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ACC Network (Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George)

Where: Memorial Stadium; Clemson, South Carolina

Series history: Clemson leads 39-8-1 and has won four consecutive meetings in the series.

Last meeting: Clemson won 62-17 on Dec. 7, 2019 in the ACC title game

Clemson game live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

National radio: Sirius channel 137, XM channel 193

Weather: Sunny, with a high of 67 and low of 49

Clemson vs Virginia, ACC betting odds for today’s football games

N.C. State at Pitt (-14), noon (ACC Network)

North Carolina (-14.5) at Boston College, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Virginia Tech (-12.5) at Duke, 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Jacksonville State at Florida State (-26.5), 4 p.m. (RSN)

Virginia at Clemson (-28.5), 8 p.m. (ACC Network)

Tigers vs Cavaliers: What’s at stake

1. Clemson can improve its home winning streak to 24 games with a victory. The Tigers already have a school-record 23-straight home wins. The Tigers also have the best home record in the country since 2014 and can improve their mark to 43-1 at home in that time frame with a win.

2. The Tigers can set the FBS record for most consecutive wins on Saturdays with a victory. Clemson is currently tied with Oklahoma (1953-57) for consecutive wins on a Saturday at 45.

3. With a potential top-10 matchup set to take place next week when Miami comes to town, Clemson must not overlook the Cavaliers in order to set up the massive showdown. If Clemson can beat Virginia on Saturday it would set up the first Clemson home game involving two teams ranked in the top 10 since Lamar Jackson and Louisville came to town in 2016.

Clemson, UVa by the numbers





CU UVA Points/Game 43 38 Opp. Points/Game 6.5 20 Yds. Rushing/Game 173.5 188 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 61.5 56 Yds. Pass/Game 309.5 262 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 184.5 286 Avg. Yds./Game 483 450 Opp. Total Yds/Game 246 342

Clemson players to watch

1. Travis Etienne is off to a slow start by his standards in 2020 as he has rushed for 170 yards and one touchdown through the first two games of the season. Etienne did not score a touchdown in Clemson’s last game against The Citadel, failing to reach the end zone for the first time in 14 games. He’s likely to get back in the end zone this Saturday and should have a monster game.

2. Freshman defensive end Myles Murphy has been a difference maker in his first season of college football. The Georgia native leads Clemson with 10 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks so far this year.

3. Sophomore receiver Frank Ladson Jr. had the best game of his career in his last outing against The Citadel, catching three passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Ladson is the fastest receiver on Clemson’s team and has the chance to be a difference maker for the Tigers this season.

Virginia players to watch

1. Sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong was impressive in his first career start, passing for 269 yards and two scores and rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown. The lefty did throw a pair of interceptions but still did enough for the Cavaliers to earn the victory. Armstrong was a four-year starter at Shelby High in Shelby, Ohio and was ranked as a three-star recruit for the class of 2018.

2. Senior linebacker Zane Zandier led Virginia in tackles last season and picked up where he left off against Duke. The Pittsburgh native was all over the field against the Blue Devils, recording 15 tackles, including two for loss.

3. Freshman receiver and South Carolina native Lavel Davis Jr. caught a pair of touchdowns against Duke and finished with four catches for 101 yards in his first college game. Davis attended Woodland High. He was not offered by Clemson.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Taisun Phommachanh or D.J. Uiagalelei)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Joseph Ngata (Frank Ladson, Ajou Ajou)

WR - Cornell Powell (E.J. Williams, Will Brown)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Brannon Spector, Will Swinney)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Blake Vinson, Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - Justin Foster (Justin Mascoll, Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Darnell Jefferies, Tré Williams or Etinosa Reuben)

DT - Jordan Williams or Bryan Bresee or Nyles Pinckney

DE - K.J. Henry (Myles Murphy, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire, LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or LeAnthony Williams (Sheridan Jones)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Andrew Booth or Mario Goodrich (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick or Amari Rodgers

KR - Joseph Ngata or Travis Etienne