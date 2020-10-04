Why Travis Etienne reminds Dabo Swinney of one of the NFL’s best-ever running backs

Travis Etienne will leave as one of the best ever to play at Clemson. He’s already getting compared to some of the top running backs to ever play in the sport.

In June, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Etienne to Saints’ All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara for playing with no hesitation, his balance and “elite rudeness.”

After Saturday’s 41-23 win over Virginia, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked who compares Etienne, the school’s all-time leading rusher, to — and he didn’t hold back.

“He reminds me of Walter Payton,” Swinney said. “Just growing up and watching Walter, that leg drive and run-through tackles and people kind of bounce off his hips.

“His relentlessness with the ball and violence that he runs with. He is probably faster than Walter was, but his collision balance and explosives through tackles. That is the only person I could say he reminds me of.”

Payton was the NFL’s all-time leading rusher when he retired in 1987 and was known for his smooth running style.

Etienne has a unique blend of power and speed, and that versatility was on display Saturday against the Cavaliers. He caught five passes for 114 yards and rushed for 73 and accounted for two touchdowns. His 114 yards receiving broke CJ Spiller’s school mark of receiving yardage for a running back. Spiller had 108 yards against Duke in 2008.

The senior also moved into the NCAA record book. Etienne has scored a rushing or receiving TD in 38 career games, which ties an FBS record for most career games scoring a touchdown, held with Florida’s Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon.

“He was unbelievable,” Swinney of Etienne. “He broke tackles, ran away from people. That first touchdown he had was incredible. You couldn’t get him on the ground. His lower body strength and leg drive is what makes him special.”

Clemson strong at the end

Swinney described his team’s play against Virginia as inconsistent on both sides of the ball, from the way his team tackled to how it defended Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who rushed for 89 yards while throwing for 270 and three scores.

Clemson also had eight penalties, including a few offsides calls.

But one area that he was pleased with was how the Tigers’ ended the game. Clemson scored on three of the team’s four drives in the second half with two touchdowns and a field goal.

“I liked how we finishedl three out of four drives we scored,” Swinney said. “It really should have been four out of four. But hopefully all this will make us better, and we are going to have to get better.”

Special teams spark for Tigers

Swinney praised the Tigers’ special teams and called it a bright spot in the team’s first three games.

Lyn-J Dixon began the game with a 53-yard kickoff return that set up Clemson’s field goal on its first possession. Kicker BT Potter kicked two field goals, both more than 40 yards. Amari Rodgers only had one chance to return punts but had a couple big returns in the first two games against Wake Forest and The Citadel.

“BT’s been awesome and ... we are doing a lot of good things in the return game,” Swinney said. “Lyn-J almost took one to the house, doing a lot of good things in special teams.”