Watch: Clemson’s Andrew Booth makes Odell Beckham-like interception

It is early in the college football season but Clemson’s Andrew Booth made a case for interception of the year.

The Tigers’ cornerback made a one-handed interception of Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong in the end zone Saturday in the third quarter to stop a Cavalier drive.

Booth made the interception with his right hand while his left hand was on Virginia’s 6-foot-7 receiver Lavell Davis.

ACC Network analyst Tim Hasselback compared Booth’s interception to the one-handed grab by former New York Giants and current Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham.