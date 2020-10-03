ESPN’s GameDay TV show heading to Clemson for top 10 showdown with Miami

ESPN College Game Day’s Rece Davis AP

The first meeting between two top 10 teams at Clemson since Lamar Jackson came to town in 2016 has the college football world’s attention.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in down when No. 8 Miami visits the top-ranked Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 10, it was announced Saturday night. The popular pregame show will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the game kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

College GameDay has typically set up at Bowman Field when broadcasting from Clemson, but the show will not take place there next week. GameDay will instead set up at a location to be determined.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will host the show live on site, with co-host Lee Corso joining in from his Orlando home.

This will be Clemson’s 25th overall appearance and sixth home appearance on College GameDay.

The Tigers are 16-8 all-time when playing in College GameDay’s featured game, including 12-1 in their last 13 appearances dating back to the start of the 2016 season.

This past week the show was at Sanford Stadium in Athens for Georgia’s home game against Auburn.

Herbstreit, who is one of the stars of the show, has two sons on Clemson’s team — Jake Herbstreit and Tye Herbstreit.