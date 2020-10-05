First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Clemson vs Miami 2020 football game

Clemson remained undefeated with a 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday and will now face a top 10 Miami squad that is also unbeaten. This will be the first top 10 matchup at Clemson since the Tigers hosted Lamar Jackson and Louisville in 2016. Here’s what you need to know about the Hurricanes.

No. 7 Miami (3-0) at No. 1 Clemson (3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 15.5

Three storylines for Tigers vs. Hurricanes





1. This is the marquee college football matchup of the weekend, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for its sixth ever trip to Clemson. All eyes will be on Clemson Saturday night, which is the way the Tigers like it. This will be College GameDay’s first trip to Clemson for a Saturday game since the Louisville game in 2016, which was a classic battle between Deshaun Watson and Jackson that the Tigers won 42-36.

2. This game will feature two of the top quarterbacks in the ACC in Trevor Lawrence and D’Eriq King. King, who transferred in from Houston, has passed for 736 yards and six touchdowns, with no interceptions so far this season. He’s also rushed for 157 yards and a score. Lawrence has completed 73 percent of his passes for 848 yards, with seven touchdowns and no picks.

3. Clemson was what Tigers coach Dabo Swinney described as “sloppy” against Virginia, committing eight penalties for 65 yards, missing several tackles and dropping too many passes. Swinney believes the Tigers will have to clean up those mistakes to have a shot against the Hurricanes.

Miami players to watch

1. Clemson had a hard time containing Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong this past Saturday as the sophomore rushed for 89 yards against the Tigers. Up next is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football in D’Eriq King, who is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The senior is tough to bring down in open space and will test Clemson’s front seven.

2. King isn’t Miami’s only threat on the ground as running back Cam’Ron Harris is averaging more than 8 yards per carry and 104 rushing yards per game..

3. Miami’s best pass catcher is tight end Brevin Jordan, who already has 15 catches for 212 yards and three scores this year. Jordan was a Mackey Award Finalist last season and was named first-team All-ACC.

Clemson vs Miami, ACC betting odds for this week’s football games

According to lines posted by VegasInsider.com

Louisville (-6) at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN)

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (-5), noon (ABC)

N.C. State at Virginia (-9.5), noon (ACC Network)

Duke (-1) at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. (RSN)

Miami at Clemson (-15.5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Florida State at Notre Dame (no line), 7:30 p.m. (NBC)