Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence ready for Miami smack talk: ‘It’s going to be a lot of fun’

Miami has one 10-win season since 2004, which is before Trevor Lawrence began elementary school. But Clemson’s star quarterback and one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy is still well aware of the U’s history.

Lawrence has seen the highlights. He knows about the swagger Miami was known for. The Hurricanes didn’t just make plays in their heyday. They made them, celebrated them and let you know about it.

“I just know historically Miami’s always been a powerhouse,” Lawrence said. “They’ve always had a certain swag about them that when you play them you know what you’re going to get. I think they’re definitely getting back to that, and that’s really good to see.”

No. 7 Miami enters this weekend’s matchup with No. 1 Clemson with an opportunity to earn a statement win.

The Hurricanes have their highest ranking since being ranked No. 7 the last time they played Clemson in the 2017 ACC title game.

Miami wasn’t up to the task that day, getting pounded 38-3. The Hurricanes finished 0-3 down the stretch that year after starting 10-0 and haven’t really been relevant from a national standpoint since, earning seven wins and six wins the following two years.

However, there is talk of Miami having turned a corner entering Saturday’s game against the Tigers. The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by an average of 24 points per game and have forced six turnovers through three games, bringing the turnover chain out each time.

They destroyed Florida State 52-10 their last time out and let the Seminoles know about it at times.

“I think that’s just part of what they do,” Lawrence said of the trash talk. “That’s part of how they operate, whether that’s to get in people’s heads or just to kind of hype themselves up, that’s part of the game plan, I think. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Those games are always fun to be a part of.”

Miami and Clemson are two of four ACC teams currently ranked in the top 10, joining No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 8 North Carolina.

For a conference that has had Clemson out in front and everyone else way behind for the past several years, having other teams that appear ready to challenge Clemson is a positive.

The Tigers typically schedule two out of conference games against Power 5 teams each season — one against South Carolina and another against a nationally relevant program such as Auburn, Texas A&M or Georgia — to show that Clemson can compete against the best.

With the ACC playing a 10-game, “plus-one” schedule in 2020 and the SEC only allowing conference games, Clemson can only measure itself against other ACC teams this fall.

But with four teams in the top 10, the Tigers are expecting to be tested on more than one occasion this season, with one of the biggest tests of the year coming Saturday.

“For us, you need good rivals,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “You need teams that are going to challenge you week in and week out. So it’s good for them to be back where they are.”

Added Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables: “They’re playing as well as anybody in college football right now. It’s going to be a great opportunity for both squads, a great atmosphere, great for the game of college football.”

Next Clemson football game

Who: No. 1 Clemson (2-0) vs. No. 7 Miami (2-0)

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 14