Clemson University

Clemson-Georgia Tech kickoff time, TV info set

The kickoff time for Clemson’s second road game of the season has been set.

The Tigers will travel to face Georgia Tech at noon on Oct. 17. The game will be shown on either ABC or the ACC Network. Clemson has won five consecutive games in the series with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech is off to a 1-2 start this season, beating Florida State in its opener before dropping back-to-back games against UCF and Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets will host Louisville this Friday.

No. 1 Clemson will host No. 7 Miami on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Both teams enter the matchup 3-0.

ACC game times, TV info for weekend of Saturday, Oct. 17

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC or ACC Network

Pitt at Miami, Noon, ABC or ACC Network

Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Duke at N.C. State, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson football 2020 schedule, game scores

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Sept. 26: Open

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: vs. Miami 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31: vs. Boston College

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame

Nov. 14: Open

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: vs. Pitt

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech

Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
