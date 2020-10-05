Clemson-Georgia Tech kickoff time, TV info set

The kickoff time for Clemson’s second road game of the season has been set.

The Tigers will travel to face Georgia Tech at noon on Oct. 17. The game will be shown on either ABC or the ACC Network. Clemson has won five consecutive games in the series with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech is off to a 1-2 start this season, beating Florida State in its opener before dropping back-to-back games against UCF and Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets will host Louisville this Friday.

No. 1 Clemson will host No. 7 Miami on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Both teams enter the matchup 3-0.

ACC game times, TV info for weekend of Saturday, Oct. 17

▪ Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC or ACC Network

▪ Pitt at Miami, Noon, ABC or ACC Network

▪ Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

▪ Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

▪ Duke at N.C. State, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

▪ Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

▪ North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

▪ Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson football 2020 schedule, game scores

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Sept. 26: Open

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: vs. Miami 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31: vs. Boston College

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame

Nov. 14: Open

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: vs. Pitt

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech