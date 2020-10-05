Clemson University
Clemson-Georgia Tech kickoff time, TV info set
The kickoff time for Clemson’s second road game of the season has been set.
The Tigers will travel to face Georgia Tech at noon on Oct. 17. The game will be shown on either ABC or the ACC Network. Clemson has won five consecutive games in the series with the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech is off to a 1-2 start this season, beating Florida State in its opener before dropping back-to-back games against UCF and Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets will host Louisville this Friday.
No. 1 Clemson will host No. 7 Miami on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Both teams enter the matchup 3-0.
ACC game times, TV info for weekend of Saturday, Oct. 17
▪ Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC or ACC Network
▪ Pitt at Miami, Noon, ABC or ACC Network
▪ Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN
▪ Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
▪ Duke at N.C. State, 3:30 p.m., RSN
▪ Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network
▪ North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN
▪ Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Clemson football 2020 schedule, game scores
Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
Sept. 26: Open
Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23
Oct. 10: vs. Miami 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech
Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse
Oct. 31: vs. Boston College
Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
Nov. 14: Open
Nov. 21: at Florida State
Nov. 28: vs. Pitt
Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech
