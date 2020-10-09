Can Miami upset Clemson? Five questions for Saturday’s game — and a score prediction

No. 1 Clemson will face its toughest test of the season thus far and its highest ranked opponent at Death Valley since 2016 when the seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes come to town for Saturday’s game.

Clemson’s coaching staff said this week that Miami is playing as well as any team in the country entering this weekend’s matchup. Here are our top five questions for the game, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and be televised by ABC.

1. Miami has two of the best tight ends in the country. Can Clemson slow the duo down?

Miami tight end Brevin Jordan was a finalist for the Mackey Award last season, and with the way he has started 2020, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him win the award this year. Jordan leads Miami in receptions with 15, yards with 212 and touchdowns with three through three games. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, he is a matchup nightmare for defenders. Jordan is often too fast for linebackers and too big and physical for defensive backs. Fellow tight end Will Mallory is even bigger at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, and the junior has two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown this year.

“It’s the best tandem for sure,” Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables said, referring to duos Clemson has faced since he joined the program in 2012. “These guys are like receivers. They’re good players. They’re really good. Very talented.”

2. Who wins the battle up front?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said this week that if he was a fan in the stands on Saturday, his attention would be on the battles in the trenches. Clemson has four new starters up front, but the group has played well. However, Miami has a talented group of pass rushers, led by defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche. This will be the toughest test yet for Clemson’s offensive line and one of the toughest of the year.

Phillips has 2.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and an interception through three games. Roche has 5.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Swinney was asked about Phillips this week.

“Don’t forget 2 (Quincy Roche),” Swinney said. “Lord help me. Let’s don’t make him mad.”

3. Can Clemson contain D’Eriq King?

The Tigers allowed Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong to rush for 89 yards last week and now will face a faster and more athletic QB in Miami’s D’Eriq King. The Houston transfer is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and is dangerous when he escapes the pocket. Clemson will want to pressure King and get hits on him, but defenders must also stay in their lanes to keep him in the pocket and not open up running room.

“It’s always a challenge to stop gifted, athletic quarterbacks,” Swinney said. “When he takes off he’s a running back, and that’s the mindset he has. You better have your big-boy pads on.”

4. Can Amari Rodgers and Frank Ladson continue to make big plays?

The two receivers have established themselves as Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets, and they will need to continue to make big plays in the passing game against the Hurricanes, particularly if Joseph Ngata is limited again. Ngata, who Swinney has raved about since he arrived on campus, has managed only three catches for 48 yards through three games.

Swinney still has a ton of confidence in Ngata when he is healthy, but with him slowed as of late by an abdominal injury, the Tigers have needed others to step up — Rodgers and Ladson have done that. Rodgers leads Clemson with 12 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns, while Ladson has added nine grabs for 179 yards and two scores.

5. Can Miami keep up with Clemson?

The Tigers have scored at least 37 points in every game this season and have topped that mark in 12 of their last 13 regular-season games. In addition to King and his tight ends, Miami also has a talented running back in Cam’Ron Harris and some speedy receivers in Dee Wiggins, Mark Pope and Mike Harley. The Hurricanes will need to play well offensively, because Lawrence, Travis Etienne and company will put up points.

Clemson-Miami prediction

The competition hasn’t been great thus far, but Miami’s offense was impressive against UAB, Louisville and Florida State, averaging more than 43 points per game. This will obviously be a step up in competition going up against arguably the best defensive coordinator in the country in Brent Venables. But Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is pretty good in his own right and the Hurricanes have talent. Clemson’s defense is without starters Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster up front, and also has five new starters in its back seven. I believe Miami will score some points but not enough in a close, high-scoring game.

The pick: Clemson 42, Miami 34