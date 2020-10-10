Final predictions for Miami vs. Clemson: National experts make their picks

ESPN’s College GameDay was set up at Clemson Saturday morning for tonight’s Miami at Clemson showdown. ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Chris Fallica and guest picker Alex Rodriguez offered predictions and their analysis of the game.

Here is a look at what they expect:

Herbstreit: He is calling the game and can’t make a pick but said one of the keys will be Clemson’s offensive line vs. Miami’s defensive line — “(Miami) don’t have to always get creative. You have four Clemson offensive linemen that are new faces. And they’re going up against a defense that doesn’t have to blitz... They’re just going to bring pressure with the guys that they have up front.” Herbstreit added that Miami defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera and defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche can cause problems.

“If there’s a weakness to Clemson’s offensive line it’s in the interior.”

Corso: Clemson — The Clemson Tigers are No. 1 in the nation. Miami has talent and will challenge the Tigers. Remember, I picked Miami two games in a row and they won both times. Not this time, sweetheart. Tigers.

Howard: Clemson — I think Miami, they’re better. They’re on the cusp of being great. But not yet, not tonight. I’ve gotta go Clemson in a close one, just because of the conditions.

Pollack: Clemson — I’ve got Clemson. I think too much firepower, too many guys, too high level of recruiting for too long. I don’t think (Miami) can hang with them the whole game. I’ve got Clemson.

Fallica: Clemson — I think Clemson will win the game. I do think it will be a high-scoring game. I’m just hoping for hopefully Miami to play a competitive, close game. I think maybe this is the first time since that Lamar (Jackson) game four years ago that Clemson has an ACC home game where maybe there is some intrigue going into the game. Maybe Clemson isn’t going to win by five touchdowns.

Rodriguez: Miami — It’s all about the U. As my boy Ray Lewis said, the boys are back. We’re gonna take down No. 1 today. The Hurricanes are back. Let’s go.

Final Miami-Clemson, ACC betting odds

The point spreads are according to VegasInsider.com:

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (-3), noon (ABC)

N.C. State at Virginia (-7), noon (ACC Network)

Duke (-2) at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. (RSN)

Miami at Clemson (-15), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Florida State at Notre Dame (-21), 7:30 p.m. (NBC)