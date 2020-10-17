Clemson’s top backup QBs dealing with injuries. One broke a bone in his hand Saturday

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed following Saturday’s 73-7 victory over Georgia Tech that both of Clemson’s backup quarterbacks are dealing with injuries.

D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson’s top backup QB, was held out of Saturday’s game because he was sore, according to Swinney. Uiagalelei was available, Swinney said, but Clemson didn’t want to use him unless it had to.

Swinney declined to say what specifically is sore for Uiagalelei. ESPN reported during the game that Uiagalelei is dealing with a sore shoulder.

“I’m not gonna get into the specifics of anything other than he was sore,” Swinney said postgame. “He got beat up a little bit in the game last week (against Miami). We just wanted to hold him.”

Fellow backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was fine entering the game but left in the second half after breaking a bone in his left hand. Swinney is unsure if Phommachanh will miss time. He added that at most positions players could play with the injury Phommachanh has, but as a quarterback the redshirt freshman might have trouble gripping the ball.

“It’s his left hand. I just know he’s got a little break in there. I think if it was any other position he’d be able to play,” Swinney said. “But I don’t know as a quarterback what type of cast he would have to have on to be able to grip the ball like he’s used to. I don’t know. Obviously you don’t do a whole lot with your left hand but you’ve still gotta be able to grip the ball and position the ball a little bit.”

Starter Trevor Lawrence had 404 yards passing and five touchdowns. Fourth-string quarterback Hunter Helms was 5-of-7 passing Saturday for 74 yards and two touchdowns.