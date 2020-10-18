5 things we learned from Clemson’s win over Georgia Tech

Clemson recorded the most lopsided victory involving two ACC teams in league history on Saturday, blasting Georgia Tech 73-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets were tied at 7 midway through the first quarter before Clemson scored 66 consecutive points.

Clemson had 52 points in the first half alone, which is a modern-era school record. The Tigers picked up where they left off in the second half.

“I challenged our guys at halftime because that’s where we really need to grow the most is the depth of our team, continuing to play well,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “They’re in the same meetings. They’re in the same practices. The standard doesn’t change.”

Up next for Clemson is a meeting with a Syracuse team that was blown out at home by Liberty on Saturday. Here are five things we learned from Clemson-Georgia Tech, before the Tigers host the Orange this weekend. (noon, ACCN, Oct. 24):

Clemson is ready to unleash E.J. Williams

The true freshman receiver was in on Clemson’s second offensive play and played early and often in the first half against the Yellow Jackets. Williams was targeted four times, finishing with two catches for 29 yards. He would have played more if the game would have been competitive, but with the Tigers leading by 45 points at halftime he wasn’t needed in the second half.

Swinney used a baking analogy to explain where Williams is in his career.

“I kind of told him this week, I really felt like we got the cake out of the oven. The cake’s baked. I asked him what his favorite icing is because that’s really all we’re doing with him is putting the icing on,” Swinney said. “You see us getting him in there early. You’re going to continue to see that. He’s a very talented freshman. He’s got a bright, bright future. He’s a shot in the arm for us.”

We’re learning more and more about Clemson’s other receivers

The Tigers had 17 different players catch passes against Georgia Tech as the receiving rotation continues to take shape. Amari Rodgers caught six passes for a career-high 161 yards and two touchdowns, lining up mostly in the slot and beating his man time and time again. Rodgers has established himself as Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target.

Sophomore Frank Ladson dropped what would have been a touchdown on Clemson’s first play from scrimmage as he continues to show off big play ability but also continues to fail to capitalize on some chances.

“He had another routine play that he didn’t finish on. He’s certainly disappointed in that,” Swinney said.

Joseph Ngata made his first catch since being injured in the opener against Wake Forest. Cornell Powell had his best game of the year with four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. And freshman Ajou Ajou showed why Clemson is so excited about his potential, nearly making a leaping touchdown grab in the end zone but barely landing out of bounds, before later taking a screen and weaving through traffic for a 35-yard score.

“It was just a simple little screen … he looked like a big ole granddaddy long leg running down the field,” Swinney said. “I mean it was a spectacular play, as was his catch. Unfortunate that they barely ruled him out, so pretty cool to see him come back and get the touchdown.”

Trevor Lawrence continues to take his game to another level

The Heisman favorite passed for 404 yards and five touchdowns while playing only the first half and then one series in the second. He was 14 of 15 passing for 233 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the second quarter alone. The Tigers outscored Georgia Tech 35-0 during the period.

Lawrence did throw his first interception in 364 calendar days and in 366 pass attempts, but other than the one mistake, which came when he was pressured and threw the ball up for grabs, Lawrence was just about perfect.

“He’s just having fun. I mean he’s enjoying himself. He’s really focused on the moment,” Swinney said. “He’s so focused on his execution and his details, his reads, his footwork, all the little things. Just really proud of him.”

Clemson is going to continue to try to score, even with a big lead

The Tigers emptied the bench on Saturday and continued to force the issue, scoring 21 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Clemson wants to score every time it gets the ball, no matter the score, and the Tigers aren’t going to apologize for it.

Clemson had four different players throw a pass, including its punter. Ten different players received rushing attempts, while 17 caught passes. The previous week against Miami, Clemson was running hurry-up offense in the final minute near the goal line with a 25-point lead.

“For us, every game the objective is to score every time we touch the football,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

The jumbo package is back

Clemson unveiled its jumbo package for the first time this season against the Yellow Jackets with defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney lining up at fullback and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at running back. Pinckney took the handoff and bulldozed his way into the end zone to give the Tigers a 31-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Pinckney did a little dance once he scored, something that Swinney didn’t love.

“I told him to act like he’d been there before, which he reminded me that he’d not been there before. So we’ll work on that moving forward,” Swinney said.