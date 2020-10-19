First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse football game

Clemson set multiple records during its 73-7 beat down of Georgia Tech on Saturday, including recording the most lopsided victory involving two ACC teams in league history. Up next, the undefeated and top-ranked Tigers will host a 1-4 Syracuse team. The Orange are coming off of a 38-21 home loss to Liberty. Here’s what you need to know about Syracuse.

Syracuse (1-4) at No. 1 Clemson (5-0)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

TV: ACC Network

Line: Clemson by 45

Three story lines for Tigers vs. Orange





1. Clemson is a massive favorite, but Tigers coach Dabo Swinney isn’t taking a victory for granted. Swinney on Sunday pointed out that Syracuse finished 4-8 in 2017, and one of its four victories was against Clemson.

2. Trevor Lawrence continues to lead the way in the Heisman race after throwing for 404 yards and five touchdowns Saturday against Georgia Tech. Lawrence put up those impressive numbers despite only playing one series in the second half. He has completed 73% of his passes so far this season for 1,544 yards. The Georgia native has 15 touchdowns and one interception. Lawrence can continue to add to his impressive numbers this week against a Syracuse defense that is allowing 485 yards of offense per game.

3. As much as Syracuse has struggled on defense, the Orange have been even worse offensively. Syracuse is averaging less than 20 points per game and is completing less than 20% of passing attempts. That’s bad news against a Brent Venables defense.

Syracuse football players to watch

1. Taj Harris has been far and away the best offensive playmaker for Syracuse this season. The junior receiver leads the Orange with 26 catches for 434 yards and four touchdowns through five games. No other Syracuse player has reached 200 receiving yards.

2. Senior defensive lineman Josh Black is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with three and sacks with two. Black also has an interception this season.

3. Freshman running back Sean Tucker topped the 100-yard mark the last time out against Liberty, finishing with 111 yards on 21 carries. Tucker is averaging nearly 5 yards per carry and has the only two rushing touchdowns for the Orange this season.

Clemson vs Syracuse, ACC betting odds for this week’s football games

According to lines posted by VegasInsider.com

Syracuse at Clemson (-45), Noon (ACC Network)

NC State at North Carolina (-15.5), Noon (ESPN)

Florida State at Louisville (-6), Noon (RSN)

Notre Dame (-9.5) at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Virginia Tech (-7) at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Georgia Tech at Boston College (-4), 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Virginia at Miami (-11), 8 p.m. (ACC Network)