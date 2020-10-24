Clemson vs Syracuse live updates: Tigers waste little time from jumping out front

Clemson faces Syracuse at noon Saturday on ACC Network. The State’s Matt Connolly is inside Memorial Stadium to report on the game. Follow our news and score updates here.

Powell TD Clemson 7, Syracuse 0

It took Clemson less than 90 seconds to get on the board as Trevor Lawrence hit Cornell Powell on a 25-yard pass with 13:37 left in first quarter.

It was Lawrence’s ACC-leading 16th touchdown pass.

Syracuse missing top receiver

Syrcause will be without leading receiver Taj Harris against Clemson, according to reports. Harris didn’t make the trip and it is unclear why.

According to 247Sports, Harris threw a mask in the stands after dropping a pass and showed the middle finger to a TV camera during the loss to Liberty.SU athletic director John Wildhack called the hand gesture “inappropriate” and “unacceptable.”

Harris leads the ACC with 572 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Etienne closing in on another ACC record

Clemson running back Travis Etienne will continue his assault on the ACC record book, as he enters Saturday’s contest with 4,474 career rushing yards. He is 129 yards shy of breaking the ACC’s career rushing yardage record held by NC State’s Ted Brown

Final Clemson Syracuse betting line today

Clemson is a 47 1/2 point favorite to beat Syracuse today, according to VegasInsider.com.

One bettor put a large sum of money on the Tigers today. According to ESPN and FanDuel, someone placed $8,600 on Clemson at -100,000 odds. If the Tigers win, the person would only win $8.60.

Clemson down two starters against Syracuse

Clemson has released its inactive list for Saturday’s noon game against Syracuse.

The Tigers announced that 12 players, including starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis and starting linebacker James Skalski, are inactive and will not play.

The full list includes: Davis, Skalski, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, RB Ty Lucas, OL Mitchell Mayes, LB Matt McMahan, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, QB James Talton and DT Tré Williams.

Clemson football uniform report for today

The Tigers will be wearing orange jerseys and white pants while Syracuse dons white jerseys and pants.