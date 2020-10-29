Trevor Lawrence reports ‘relatively mild’ symptoms in statement on COVID-19 diagnosis

Clemson football star Trevor Lawrence took to social media Thursday night to share a statement after news broke that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In the statement, Lawrence said he is experiencing “relatively mild” symptoms from the novel coronavirus.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney also issued a statement shortly before Lawrence, saying his star QB had authorized him to disclose the positive test and announcing he would not be available for this weekend’s game against Boston College.

Trevor Lawrence statement on COVID

“I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively miled while I’m following protocol from Clemson and the ACC. The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love. I hate that I can’t be there, but I’ll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity to rejoin the team. God bless and Go Tigers!”

Dabo Swinney statement

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”