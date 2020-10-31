No. 1 Clemson rallies to fend off Boston College upset bid

Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) runs after a catch near Boston College defensive back Josh DeBerry (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Clemson overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to rally for a 34-28 victory over Boston College Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The top-ranked Tigers (7-0, 6-0), playing without Heisman candidate Trevor Lawrence and three starters on defense, rallied behind freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to pull off the come-from-behind victory.

Uiagalelei, making his first career start, accounted for more than 350 yards and three scores.

Seniors Cornell Powell, Amari Rodgers and Travis Etienne stepped up around Uiagalelei. Powell caught 11 passes for 105 yards. Etienne had more than 200 total yards and two scores. While Rodgers had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson’s defense, which allowed Boston College (4-3, 3-3) to march right down the field on its opening two drives, held the Eagles scoreless in the second half.

The win sets up a top-five showdown with No. 4 Notre Dame next week.

Next Clemson football game

Who: Clemson at Notre Dame

When: 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana

TV: NBC