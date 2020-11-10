The State in Columbia SC Logo
First look: Clemson basketball schedule released. SEC foe, tournament up first

The Clemson men’s basketball schedule is out.

The Tigers will begin the 2020-21 season later this month when they face Mississippi State in the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida.

Purdue and Liberty will also take part in the Space Coast event.

Other key nonconference games include: home opener vs. S.C. State on Dec. 2, ACC-Big 10 challenge game vs. Maryland on Dec. 9 and a matchup against Alabama in Atlanta on Dec. 12.

The Tigers will open ACC play on Dec. 15 at Virginia Tech, before hosting No. 21 Florida State on either Dec. 29 or 30 in their ACC home opener.

Other headliner ACC games include: at North Carolina on Jan. 9, at Duke on Jan. 30, vs. North Carolina on Feb. 2 or 3 and vs. Louisville on March 2 or 3.

Here is the full schedule. Note that several games have two dates listed, and the final date will depend on TV designations:

Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com.
