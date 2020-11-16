Tony Elliott comments on USC opening, says he hurts for Gamecocks coaches and players

Tony Elliott is the offensive coordinator for arguably the top college football program in America. With that, every year he is mentioned as a candidate to become a head coach.

The Clemson assistant has been mentioned as a guy South Carolina could have interest in after the Gamecocks fired Will Muschamp on Sunday.

Elliott was asked Monday if he would consider the USC job.

“This is the time of year when I get frustrated, just because my name gets thrown out there, and you guys know, hopefully my track record speaks for itself, I’m focused on these players and this staff right here. They’ve been too good for me to even consider any other jobs at this time,” Elliott said. “So right now, I’m focusing on Clemson, being the best that I can be.”

Elliott has been open and honest in the past in stating that he has aspirations of becoming a head coach. But he has also made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a distraction for the program during a season.

It is difficult to balance the two. Schools want to hire coaches as soon as possible due to the early signing period in December.

“I don’t answer my phone, to be honest with you,” Elliott said of how he balances the two. “And I just am transparent with people, and I tell them, ‘Hey, look, this is who I am. I’m focusing on what I’m doing.’ Stay off of the Twitter stuff. Kind of remind my family, ‘Hey, don’t say anything, bring me up, just let it be.’ Because again, it’s about Clemson. It’s about these young men. We’re in 2020. These guys have invested so much during this pandemic, and it would be really selfish.

“There will be a time and a place, but right now it’s November 16th. We’ve gotta bounce back and we’ve gotta focus on the biggest game of the year, which is Florida State.”

Elliott added that he feels bad for Muschamp, as well as his assistants, who could all be looking for jobs.

He also hurts for South Carolina’s players.

“I’ve said it before, man, it’s a coaching fraternity. I went through it when I was at Furman where we got fired, and there’s so much uncertainty, unknown. You start to question yourself, and man, that’s not a good situation for anybody,” Elliott said. “Then you think about the players that went there to play for him. They’re invested in him. They’re invested in the program. It’s been a crazy year, so I don’t know all the details surrounding that, but definitely my heart goes out to the coaches and the players, because again, this isn’t what they were working towards.”