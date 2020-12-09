Clemson remains unbeaten with dominant performance against Maryland

Brad Brownell’s Clemson team continues to impress early on in the 2020 season.

The Tigers easily handled Maryland 67-51 Wednesday evening at Littlejohn Coliseum in a game that was never really competitive. The game was a part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Clemson led by as many as 25 points in the first half and led by double digits the final 31:35 of the game.

With the victory Clemson improves to 4-0 on the year. Three of Clemson’s four wins are against Power 5 teams in Mississippi State, Purdue and Maryland.