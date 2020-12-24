The State in Columbia SC Logo
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence a Heisman finalist for the first time

Trevor Lawrence won’t be able to make the traditional pilgrimage to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

But trip or not, he a finalist for the sport’s most prestigious award all the same.

Thursday night, the star Clemson quarterback has been named a finalist for the first time in his career. The projected No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft is the first Tiger to get that honor since Deshaun Watson earned the second of back-to-back nods in 2016.

He’s joined by Florida’s Kyle Trask and Alabama’s Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith.

Lawrence has been a star since taking over the Clemson starting quarterback job in mid-2018. He led CU to a national title as a true freshman and back to the title game last year.

This season, he has the Tigers at 9-1 and the No. 2 seed in the college football playoff. He missed two games after contracting COVID, but was brilliant in an ACC title game demolition of Notre Dame to help secure the program’s sixth consecutive playoff trip.

For the year, he’s thrown for2,753 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions with a completion rat of 69.2 and rating of 172.2.

The Heisman Ceremony will be Jan. 5 this year. It is traditionally handed out the week after the season.

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
