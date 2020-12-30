Dabo explains how coaching duties will change with Tony Elliott out for Sugar Bowl

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott during the Tiger’s spring practice Monday, March 2, 2020. For The State

Clemson has landed in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, and without its offensive coordinator.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers touched down a little after 5 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday.

Swinney spoke with ESPN after the Tigers landed and confirmed that offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday’s game against Ohio State.

“Just unfortunate that he’s out. We love Tony. The good news is he’s doing great,” Swinney said. “He doesn’t have any symptoms or anything like that. So wish he was with us but he’ll be with us in spirit.”

Swinney added that Elliott was still able to be a big part of putting the game plan together. He will be a part of preparations leading up to kickoff, although he will be doing so virtually.

“He’ll be Zooming in with us until we get on the bus and go play,” Swinney said. “Looking forward to a great game and just proud of our team. Unbelievable preparation. Guys are excited to be here and ready to go play.”

Swinney also explained what the plan is for the coaching staff without Elliott.

Former Tigers star C.J. Spiller will move into an on-the-field role, while passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter will take over the play-calling duties. Swinney will also be involved with play calling, he said. Streeter will be upstairs in the box for this game.

“Tony’s always been up and I’ve been down. We’ve kind of always done it together. We’ll put Street up and that’ll be the biggest difference. It’ll be Street and I,” Swinney said. “Spiller will handle the running backs on the field. That’s really it.”