Ohio State ousts Clemson, likely ends college careers of stars Lawrence and Etienne

When Clemson walked off the field after last year’s national championship game loss to LSU in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Tigers vowed they would be back and better in the 2020 season.

Trevor Lawrence was returning, and Travis Etienne later announced that he would do the same. Clemson had arguably the top quarterback and running back in the nation to build around.

Clemson accomplished its goal of getting back to the College Football Playoff, but put together a performance that was shockingly worse than last season’s loss to LSU.

Ohio State manhandled the Tigers 49-28 Friday night in the Superdome to avenge last year’s semifinal playoff loss to Clemson. The Buckeyes earned their first-ever win over the Tigers and will face Alabama in the national title game Jan. 11 in Miami.

“Obviously not our night,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Incredibly disappointed in how we played, but super proud of our fight in the second half, some of those seniors just continuing to compete.”

Clemson (10-2) was outplayed in every facet Friday. The Buckeyes (7-0) had more total yards and points than LSU finished with in last year’s game in New Orleans and led 49-21 early in the fourth quarter before letting off the gas.

Ohio State star Justin Fields completed 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns, one more than 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow had against Clemson last year. He outplayed Lawrence, who played much better than he did last year against LSU but also fumbled three times, losing one.

The Buckeyes outgained Clemson 639 to 444.

“The credit goes to Ohio State,” Swinney said. “They just absolutely dominated the game. They were the better team and they earned it. ... This is not what we envisioned, but all you can do is give Ohio State credit.”

The game likely marks the last time Lawrence or Etienne will ever play for the Tigers. Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, while Etienne is a senior who also has a chance to be a first-round pick.

The game added some extra hype when Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his own final coaches poll ballot, which Swinney attributed to the Buckeyes playing fewer games than most teams in the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

“Dabo has been nothing but professional to me,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said when asked about their postgame exchanged. “He said, ‘Have a great game and go win it all.’”

Clemson vs Ohio State score, stats

——First Quarter——

CLE—Lawrence 2 run (B.Potter kick), 12:10.

OSU—Sermon 32 run (Haubeil kick), 7:59.

CLE—Etienne 3 run (B.Potter kick), 5:01.

OSU—Farrell 8 pass from Fields (Haubeil kick), 1:36.

——Second Quarter——

OSU—Ruckert 17 pass from Fields (Haubeil kick), 10:35.

OSU—Olave 9 pass from Fields (Haubeil kick), 5:12.

OSU—Ruckert 12 pass from Fields (Haubeil kick), :11.

——Third Quarter——

CLE—Powell 10 pass from Lawrence (B.Potter kick), 7:56.

OSU—Olave 56 pass from Fields (Haubeil kick), 4:55.

——Fourth Quarter——

OSU—Ja.Williams 45 pass from Fields (Haubeil kick), 14:03.

CLE—Powell 26 pass from Lawrence (B.Potter kick), 10:42.

——TEAM STATS——

First downs: OSU 26-23

Rush yards: OSU 260-44

Pass yards: CLE 400-385

Time of possession: OSU 34:05-25:55

——INDIVIDUAL STATS——

RUSHING—Ohio St., Sermon 31-199, Fields 8-42, M.Williams 3-21, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Clemson, Etienne 10-32, Dixon 2-20, Lawrence 10-(minus 8).

PASSING—Ohio St., Fields 22-28-1-385. Clemson, Lawrence 33-48-1-400.

RECEIVING—Ohio St., Olave 6-132, Sermon 4-61, Ja.Williams 3-62, Ruckert 3-55, Wilson 2-52, Smith-Njigba 2-12, Farrell 2-11. Clemson, Powell 8-139, Rodgers 8-54, E.Williams 5-45, Etienne 4-64, Galloway 2-38, D.Allen 2-35, Br.Spector 2-16, Ladson 1-9, Dixon 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL 2020 SCHEDULE, GAME SCORES

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: Clemson 42, Miami 17

Oct. 17: Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 6

Oct. 24: Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

Oct. 31: Clemson 34, Boston College 28

Nov. 7: Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40, 2 OT

Nov. 21: at Florida State CANCELED

Nov. 28: Clemson 52, Pitt 17

Dec. 5: Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10

Dec. 19: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10

Jan. 1: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28